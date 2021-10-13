Mike Tindall stars in heartbreaking video on dad's Parkinson's battle with BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent Mike said there is one thing that could make a big difference

Mike Tindall's father was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. He has spoken out about the condition several times since, but in a video with BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent, Mike discussed the particular importance of listening to and encouraging others to share their own stories about the illness.

Mike, husband to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall began: "There is a real place to be building a database that is easy to find for everyone to use, to go and people to share their stories, share their symptoms.

"Obviously, doctors and neurologists are going to differ in their advice so you almost need to read the stories to actually figure out what's going to work for you, what's going to sit better with you, so I think that’s definitely somewhere we could get to.

"A resource that people who are newly diagnosed or if people are walking the path and just at a plateau can go and try and tap into and up skill themselves a little."

The clip also showed Mike meeting people living with the same condition. After chatting with one man, David, Mike said: "It's just such a wide spectrum of people, I connect with David because I see what my mum and dad go through. It's a very similar age when they got diagnosed, very similar story, slower symptoms.

Mike is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall

He went on: "Same with Amarpal, in terms of he's been figuring it out for himself and it's been fascinating actually."

Mike has worked with charity Cure Parkinson's for several years in order to raise awareness around the condition. The charity recently shared a video in which Mike said: "My dad has had Parkinson's for 20 years. You know, it's been a tough road for him, especially in the last ten years and it's been great to put that funding into research. So everything that Cure Parkinson's does is purely about research. Their sole goal is to not exist. To stop, reverse and cure Parkinson's ultimately, it's something that because of having to watch my dad go through it, that's something I'm more interested in, the cure side of it than just living with it."

