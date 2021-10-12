Mike Tindall's most outrageously hilarious golf outfits of all time – photos Zara Tindall's husband proves golf doesn't always have to be taken seriously

Mike Tindall, husband to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, was a former English rugby union player. He retired in 2014 and has since swapped his scrum cap for a handicap as he has been focusing on his golf game, including hosting an annual event named the Celebrity Golf Classic to raise money for charities such as Cure Parkinson's Trust, after his father was sadly diagnosed with the disease in 2003.

Mike is joined by several stars for the golf day each year, and while his swing is seriously impressive, it's his outfits we can't get enough of. In the spirit of making the event a fun one for all, Mike's get-ups run the gamut from harlequin print trousers to boxers. Here are the best of all time.

WATCH: Mike Tindall gets emotional about father's Parkinson's diagnosis

1. At the 2021 Celebrity Golf Classic event, Mike opted for pink alien print shorts. Because why not?

2. In 2019, Mike attended his Celebrity Golf Classic at the Belfry wearing a pair of purple trousers printed with unicorns. Fancy.

3. For his Celebrity Golf Classic event in 2017, Mike wore a blue pair of cartoon printed trousers with a matching flat cap. The white shoes and glove give it that extra Clown-esque vibe.

4. In 2016 at the same event at the Belfry Golf Course, Mike paid tribute to his roots with a pair of blue, white and red harlequin style trousers with subtle British flags.

5. Before taking to the course, however, he showed off his full look: a pair of boxer shorts from testicular charity Oddballs over his trousers, and a woolly bobble hat. Chic.

6. For his third ever Celebrity Golf Classic event in 2015 at the Grove in Hertfordshire, Mike went full Clown with multicoloured harlequin trousers, a red polo shirt and white shoes.

7. One year before in 2014, Mike's Celebrity Golf Classic event took place in Newport, Wales, and Mike went for red and gold firework print trousers with a black polo shirt, and his trusty white shoes and glove.

