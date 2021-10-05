Mike Tindall close to tears in video discussing dad's heartbreaking health battle

Mike Tindall's father was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. Mike, husband to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has worked with charity Cure Parkinson's for several years since as a result, including hosting fundraising events such as his Celebrity Golf Classic. This year, the charity shared a video after the event discussing Mike's role in the day, and the father-of-three also appeared in the clip. He appeared visibly moved as he discussed how his dad's battle has affected him.

"My dad has had Parkinson's for 20 years," he began. "You know, it's been a tough road for him, especially in the last ten years and it's been great to put that funding into research. So everything that Cure Parkinson's does is purely about research. Their sole goal is to not exist. To stop, reverse and cure Parkinson's ultimately, it's something that because of having to watch my dad go through it, that's something I'm more interested in, the cure side of it than just living with it."

A representative for the charity also spoke about Mike's role in fundraising, particularly through his Celebrity Golf Classic event. "So, this day, and other days like it, are fantastic for raising funds to really drive that research," he said.

"Mike is fantastic for the charity, he is a really brilliant patron, he is so good at driving awareness and making things happen for us. This is the pinnacle, this fantastic golf day that we've benefited from for several years now is just amazing. But Mike is always willing to help whether that is jump on his bicycle and cycle a crazy distance, come and join a business meeting in the city. It's with the backing of people like Mike that we really are able to raise awareness as well as money; two vital ingredients to the cure."

Mike has been a patron for Cure Parkinson's since 2018.

