BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's health secrets revealed

Sally Nugent has recently stepped in as Louise Minchin's replacement on BBC breakfast, alongside co-host Dan Walker. She has previously been filling in on the show whenever regular hosts are unavailable, but has become more permanent since Louise's departure, and before that, reported on several big sports events.

As for her own exercise regime, her social media suggests she likes to keep active as much as she can, and it's clearly working wonders, as she looks positively glowing. Here's everything she does.

Sally Nugent likes cycling

The BBC Breakfast star previously shared this snap on her Instagram, captioned: "The Highland Riviera."

Sally also took part in a charity cycle alongside Louise Minchin during the lockdown period. She shared this snap of an indoor spin bike at her home, and wrote the caption: "This is my before picture for the #bigbikein. No one will ever see the "after". Really enjoyed my 30 miles. The brilliant @louiseminchin is still pedalling. She's doing a hundred." She hashtagged NHS, Stay At Home and Save Lives.

Sally Nugent enjoys walking

Sally also seems to enjoy a walk. Last autumn, she shared this photo carrying her pet dog, and quipped: "Lovely day for a dog walk. If only the dog would actually walk."

Sally Nugent drinks juices

Diet wise, Sally previously posted a photo of a homemade green juice, with the caption: "Think this might actually be swamp juice." The ingredients included spirulina, wheatgrass and avocado.

Sally Nugent practices yoga

She posted this snap courtside at Wimbledon, and wrote: "Centre court yoga calm before storm @wimbledon." She also tagged The Yoga Family, a company which offers virtual and in-person yoga classes.

