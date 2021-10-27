237 organisations sign Menopause Workplace Pledge – here's why you need to join them HELLO! and Wellbeing of Women are urging employers to do their bit

HELLO! recently announced its campaign in collaboration with Wellbeing of Women, the Menopause Workplace Pledge. The key objective of the initiative is to encourage women going through the menopause to know that they can – and should – be fully supported in the workplace, and to call on employers to do their bit by signing the pledge and sticking to it.

To give you some context around the significance of the campaign, women over 50 are the fastest growing demographic in the workplace, but around 900,000 women have quit their jobs due to the menopause, while a further 25 per cent have considered it. Why? Without support in the workplace, symptoms such as anxiety, brain fog, fatigue, memory loss, hot flushes, and bleeding can cause a loss of confidence, decreased productivity, and less job satisfaction – all of which can contribute to the decision to hand in their notice.

"I am thrilled that HELLO! is teaming up with Wellbeing of Women to take a stand and put the menopause into the mainstream, to improve workplace conditions for women," says HELLO! magazine's editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon. "It's quite shocking really, that there are not already policies in place to protect a time of life that ALL women will go through.

"I hope that our audience will get behind this important campaign and together we can make a real difference - not just for women, but for our partners and future generations too. I would love you to get involved and share your experiences via our social media channels."

Thankfully, almost 300 organisations have signed the pledge since the campaign launched, including:

Sainsbury's Asda Babcock International Group BT Bupa Channel 4 BMW Group ClearScore EE First Direct HarperCollins UK HCA Healthcare UK Lloyds Banking Group Nationwide Building Society News UK NHS Confederation Nuffield Health Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Tesco Thames Valley Berkshire LEP Vitabiotics

