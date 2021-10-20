Exclusive: Ruby Hammer shares her menopause story – 'There were moments I felt invisible' Ruby is part of HELLO!'s Menopause Workplace Pledge campaign

Ruby Hammer, makeup artist and brand founder, has joined the women fronting HELLO!'s Menopause Workplace Pledge campaign, to highlight the impact that the menopause can have on employees and to encourage employers to better support their staff. Along with the likes of Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha and Julie Graham, Ruby shared her story exclusively with HELLO!.

"I work in an industry which is all about youth and fashion," she began. "I’ve never hidden my age –people who know me know that I’m very plain speaking and I don’t fudge my words. I talk about the menopause because I think every woman should be aware.

"Also, as a community, Asian women tend to keep a lot of [personal] things quiet, but I’m very inclusive – whoever you are, you need to learn. Women listen to me about skincare or cosmetic products, so why shouldn’t they listen to my own personal journey?

"My mum passed away in 2012, when I was 50. My hair turned grey overnight and my periods stopped. I had sleepless nights, I was anxious and had brain fog. My GP prescribed Prozac, which I kept as a talisman in my bag. Instead I took herbal supplements, magnesium to help my sleep and had aromatherapy baths.

Ruby Hammer has joined HELLO!'s Menopause Workplace Pledge campaign

"I’m aware now I was going through the menopause, which was aggravated by grieving, but nobody helped at that stage.

"There were moments when I felt invisible, but it didn’t swamp my personality because I’m still youthful in outlook. I’m not trying to be young, but I’m not going to just crawl into a box."

