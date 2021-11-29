Bill Turnbull reacts to fellow TV star's cancer update amid his own cancer battle The former GMB and BBC Breakfast host was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017

Bill Turnbull has reacted after Steph's Packed Lunch studio producer Alan Clayton shared an update on his cancer battle. Former GMB and BBC Breakfast host Bill has been battling prostate cancer since he was diagnosed in November 2017, and so Alan's post is particularly relatable.

Alan wrote: "Just been discharged from @TheChristieNHS feeling elated and grateful to have been in the care of great doctors and nurses. Blessed doesn’t cover it. To know I'm cancer free is a huge relief after the last five years." Bill responded: "Well done lad. Congratulations!" to which Alan replied: "Thanks boss. That means a lot."

Bill joined Classic FM as a radio presenter in 2016, but in October this year, he announced he would be stepping down from the role due to "health reasons".

He took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better."

He added: "I'm sorry to do this, as I absolutely love doing the programme, and have hugely enjoyed the past five years. I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me. And I will be back, just as soon as I can be."

Bill has also discussed the treatment he has had since being diagnosed with prostate cancer, including a radioactive isotope injected into him once every six weeks.

His wife Sarah, who he has been with since 1988, and their three children, Henry, Will and Flora, have undoubtedly been there every step of the way.

