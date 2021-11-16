I'm A Celeb's Louise Minchin announces huge news for cancer community

Louise Minchin, former BBC Breakfast star who has just been confirmed as part of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 line-up, recently took to Instagram to share a huge achievement on behalf of the cancer community.

After competing on an episode of The Chase, Louise and her team raised an incredible £24,000 for cancer charity, Move, and 5k Your Way, an organisation co-founded by Move Charity, that encourages those living with and beyond cancer to take part in 5k parkrun events.

Louise shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself and the caption: "Just to say I know everyone at @movecharity @5kyourway is incredibly excited about the £24,000 that is going to them after #TheChase last night and it will make a massive difference to people affected by cancer. I am over the moon that my top team managed to win by the skin of our teeth, but it still doesn’t change my mind about quizzes! They scare me and always will."

Since, several of her fans have taken to the comments section to congratulate and thank Louise for her efforts.

One wrote, "We are SO grateful, thank you, thank you, thank you," while another added, "Wow this is fabulous Louise, well done," and a third agreed, "You did fantastic, the whole pub was cheering you on."

Spoiler alert THANK YOU @scott_mills @GarethMalone for being awesome teammates on #TheChase my share of the £74,000 is going to @MOVEcharity for their brilliant work. Here is the moment we won on my telly!! pic.twitter.com/nl9z4iYb73 — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) November 13, 2021

Louise took part in The Chase alongside Scott Mills and Gareth Malone. She shared a series of photos of the team on Twitter and wrote: "Spoiler alert. THANK YOU @scott_mills @garethmalone for being awesome teammates on The Chase. My share of the £74,000 is going to @movecharity for their brilliant work. Here is the moment we won on my telly!"

Lucy Gossage, co-founder of Move Charity retweeted Louise's post and wrote: "Wow Louise. We could not be more grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We will make every penny count. For a tiny charity this is just incredible."

