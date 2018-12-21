Bill Turnbull reveals 'dark times' following incurable cancer diagnosis in BBC Breakfast return The broadcaster was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017

BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull made a return to the show on Friday to open up about his cancer battle. The 62-year-old confessed to experiencing "dark times" after being diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in November 2017, for which he has since undergone nine rounds of chemotherapy, causing him to lose his eyebrows and eyelashes.

"You have a few days where you're in shock and then you have a few weeks that are pretty dark. On this day when people are watching, there will be hundreds of people in Britain who will get a diagnosis. Hundreds," Bill said. "All I can say to them is hold tight, and things will - they won't get better, but it won't be quite as dark as it is now."

Bill Turnbull was diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2017

Bill has been working to raise awareness of prostate cancer since his own diagnosis, and has been credited with helping to encourage more men to go and get tested. "It's very heartwarming when people get in touch and I think, well, at least I've done one useful thing in my life,” he said.

The star revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in March, and moved the nation after his appearance on The Great British Bake Off's Stand Up To Cancer special – which he filmed unaware that he had the disease. After he received the news, he took part in a short film that was added to the episode, urging men to get regular checks.

Bill starred in The Great British Bake Off's Stand Up to Cancer episode

The TV star moved viewers to tears as he said that although he has been undergoing treatment, "if it was all to end tomorrow I would not feel hard done by". Bill noted: "I've had an amazing life, I'm incredibly lucky and if one thing comes out of this is that if you know your time is limited you appreciate the world around you so much more and particularly the love of my family."

