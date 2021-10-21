Bill Turnbull takes break from job for 'health reasons' as he fights cancer The former GMB and BBC Breakfast star has stepped down from his role at Classic FM

Bill Turnbull, former GMB and BBC Breakfast host who joined Classic FM as a radio presenter in 2016, has announced he will be stepping down from his latest role due to "health reasons". The star has been battling with prostate cancer since he was diagnosed in November 2017.

Bill took to Twitter to share the news: "1) With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better."

He added: "I'm sorry to do this, as I absolutely love doing the programme, and have hugely enjoyed the past five years. I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me. And I will be back, just as soon as I can be."

1) With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better. — Bill Turnbull (@billtu) October 21, 2021

Bill has since been inundated with support from his fans.

His fellow Classic FM colleague Philip Noyce wrote: "Bill, you bring such brilliance to our Saturday and Sunday mornings and your passion for the music, entertaining wit, enthusiasm and love for @classicfm's listeners will be much missed over the next few weeks. We can't wait to have you back on air soon!"

Bill Turnbull previously hosted on GMB

Another fan added: "Wishing you a speedy return and a speedy recovery. Keep on smiling. We'll miss you while you're away," and a third said: "Get well soon Bill, we will miss you massively. You've become part of our family at weekends with your show, always great listening. And thank you for entertaining us all this week. You're such a gentleman."

Bill has opened up about his treatment and revealed that he has a radioactive isotope injected into him once every six weeks.

His wife Sarah, who he has been with since 1988, and their three children, Henry, Will and Flora, have undoubtedly been there every step of the way.

