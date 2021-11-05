Bill Turnbull typically presents Classic FM's Pet Classics slot on Bonfire Night – a show dedicated to relaxing songs for pets during fireworks season – but this year's programmes will be hosted by Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins.

SEE: Susanna Reid's co-host Bill Turnbull shares rare update on battle with terminal cancer

The news comes after Bill took the decision to step down from his role on Classic FM for "health reasons". He has been battling with prostate cancer since he was diagnosed in November 2017.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins shows off her beatboxing skills

Bill took to Twitter to share the news: "1) With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better."

He added: "I'm sorry to do this, as I absolutely love doing the programme, and have hugely enjoyed the past five years. I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me. And I will be back, just as soon as I can be."

SEE: Bill Turnbull reveals 'dark times' following incurable cancer diagnosis in BBC Breakfast return

READ: Bill Turnbull takes break from job for 'health reasons' as he fights cancer

1) With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better. — Bill Turnbull (@billtu) October 21, 2021

Now, Charlotte will step up. Speaking of the opportunity, she said: "It's a huge privilege for me to host such a fabulous much-loved programme on Classic FM for pets and their owners at this time. The classical music that we've chosen is super relaxing and soothing, so I look forward to welcoming everyone to what will be our radio sanctuary.

"It will be wonderful to introduce classical musical to a whole new audience, especially the four-legged variety! I know there will be one very loyal listener tuning in – my rescue dog, Bailey, who will be 17 years young on Bonfire Night!"

The show will air on Friday 5 November and Saturday 6 November from 6pm to 10pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.