Ruth Langsford stuns fans as she showcases her amazing flexibility The This Morning star had her fans stunned

Ruth Langsford had everyone shocked on Friday when she took part in the Beyoncé drop challenge, and she showcased her insane flexibility.

PHOTOS: 13 Loose Women hosts' glittering engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford and more

The This Morning presenter uploaded a clip featuring her taking part in the challenge in a variety of locales including as she got her makeup done by Olivia Daley, outside the Loose Women studios, while she was recording her QVC and even as she went to go get lunch. And each time she showed off just how fit as was as she squatted down almost touching the floor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off insane flexibility - and wow!

But her final clip showed a little bit of the reality of the challenge as she struggled to get back up, and she had to use the counter and a friend for support.

READ: Ruth Langsford makes brave admission about 'struggle' with Eamonn Holmes after having Jack

WOW: Ruth Langsford reveals her hair secret and fans are in shock

She joked: "Challenge accepted @beyonce!! It's alright getting down but coming back up again…..!!! Thanks for helping @livdaveymakeup @qvc #beyonce #challenge #drop #qvc."

And as always with the glamorous presenter, she had a stunning series of outfits to wear. In her first clip she looked perfect in a silk dressing gown and also donned a stunning velvet coat in other parts of the video.

Fans were in love with Ruth's hilarious post, as one enthused: "Oh my god I'm dead, this is the BEST!!" and another added: "Oh Ruth this is THE BEST THING EVER."

The star showed how low she could go

A third commented: "You look stunning," and a fourth teased: "All those squats paying off! #betterthanbeyonce."

SEE: Ruth Langsford shares controversial bedroom photo from vast Surrey mansion

PHOTOS: 22 celebrity proposals that are too romantic for words

Although the trend is named after the legendary singer, the 'Beyoncé drop' challenge was actually launched on TikTok and challenges participants to get as close to the floor as they can in a variety of random places.

However in a challenge like this is it possible to injure yourself if done improperly, and Ruth does have a handy tip for blisters.

The star has recently been working on her fitness

During one segment on This Morning, the 61-year-old revealed that she uses a Compeed Anti-Blister Stick to beat the pain from wearing new shoes.

SEE: Ruth Langsford makes radiant appearance in striking floral blouse

MORE: Ruth Langsford, 61, displays super strength - and fans are floored

She said: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing.

"Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.