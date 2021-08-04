25 of the best running gear essentials for women

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's one positive we can take from the pandemic, it's that a record number of people took up running - there were almost one million downloads of the Couch to 5k app during the first lockdown.

The beauty of running is you only really need yourself and the open road, no gym membership required. But choosing the right activewear and accessories will help to keep you comfortable, avoid injury and improve your performance. Plus, there's no harm in looking good while you do it.

Whether you want to keep it up or you're thinking about trying it for the first time, we've pulled together all of the essentials worth buying. From the best running leggings to running tops and trainers to tech, read on for all of the must-have running gear to shop now.

Best running gear: running tops for women

Athlete seamless gym vest, £38, Sweaty Betty

From wearing it alone during the summer to layering up in the cooler months, this vest from Sweaty Betty is a running staple. It's close-fitting but so comfortable.

GoodMove half zip run top, £19.99, Marks & Spencer

This zip-up running top from Marks & Spencer's GoodMove collection feels premium quality with a budget-friendly price tag. It's quick-dry and has a reflective design on the back for improved visibility.

New Balance Q Speed Fuel tank, £34, New Balance

Stand out in this orange jacquard New Balance tank top. It has a high neckline and wide back for that little bit of extra coverage.

Half Court tank, £64.69, P.E Nation

P.E Nation's stylish tank top has just the right fit and is made from super soft sweat-wicking material to keep you cool and dry while you run.

2-pack sports vest tops, £17.99, H&M

H&M does some of the best activewear on the high street, and these racerback running tops are flattering, fast-drying and affordable.

Best running gear: running leggings for women

Zero Gravity high-waisted running leggings, £95, Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty's sports leggings are iconic. The Zero Gravity pair has been designed with running in mind and so comfortable they feel like a second skin. They include a side pocket for your phone (it doesn't budge, trust me) and a back zip pocket for your cards and keys.

Savu leggings, £160, WeAreNativ

If the beautiful design of WeAreNativ's Savu leggings doesn't make you want to go out on a run, we're not sure what will. They're also made from highly durable, sustainable fabric.

Swift speed leggings, £108, Lululemon

True to their name, these Lululemon leggings give you total freedom to run as fast as possible. They're made with material designed to create a low-friction surface that feels cool to the touch while you work out.

Go Move leggings, £25, Marks & Spencer

M&S has sold over 60,000 pairs of these leggings in the last 12 months. Supportive and sweat-wicking, with a price tag of just £25, we can see why.

adidas Own the Run leggings, £45, J.D Sports

These adidas leggings are made from clever fabric that helps you stay cool and dry in warm weather. They feature mesh inserts for extra ventilation and built-in compression to help protect your muscles.

Best running gear: running trainers for women

Triumph 19, £145, Saucony

Pro-runners love Saucony trainers, and with their cushioned feel that's protective but still breathable, the Triumph 19s are perfect for longer runs.

adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes, £140, J.D Sports

Super lightweight with a sock-like fit, you'll definitely feel the difference in performance when you run in the adidas Ultra Boosts. Like running on a cloud.

Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase, £109.95, Nike

Looking for a pair designed for shorter, faster runs? The aptly named Nike Air Zoom Pegasus are made with Nike's React foam for a springy and bouncy feel.

APL Techloom Pro, £135, Selfridges

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Garner has declared these to be the most comfortable running trainers, ever. They have a minimalist silhouette but maximum stability and promise to be very long lasting.

adidas running Climacool Ventania trainers, £135, ASOS

Made from high-performance recycled materials, these adidas trainers have a mesh upper which enhances airflow in key sweat zones. The best bit? They're currently on sale with 20% off.

Best running gear: running bras and underwear for women

AirSupport bra, £78, Lululemon

Specifically designed for running, Lululemon's new AirSupport bra is made using injectable foam to offer maximum support with a light as air feel.

Impact sports bra, £71.88, P.E Nation

Made for low impact workouts, this P.E Nation sports bra is ideal for longer, slower runs. With its stylish colour-blocking and gold hardware, it's the perfect piece to wear alone on super hot days.

Women's running briefs, £14.40, Runderwear

Choosing underwear which is suitable for running can be tricky. You want something comfortable but not sweat-inducing and ideally without a VPL. Runderwear briefs are stretchy, lightweight and seamless, ticking all of the boxes.

Running briefs, £4.99, Decathlon

These seamless running briefs reduce chafing and follow your movements, staying firmly in place mile after mile.

Nike Training Pro sports bra, £25.60, ASOS

Nike is renowned for comfortable and supportive sports bras. With removable padding and adjustable straps, this one can be customised to fit just right.

Best running gear: running accessories for women

Fitbit Charge 4, £119.99, Argos

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the most popular fitness trackers thanks to its sleek design and multitude of features. It has a built-in GPS with an intensity map, heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. Plus, you can link it to your Spotify and use it to make contactless payments.

NURVV Run, £249.99, SportsShoes

NURVV measures your running using two smart insoles which have 32 sensors capturing your every move - pretty genius. The device is designed for all levels of fitness and will give you insight into how to improve your speed and reduce your risk of injury.

Jabra Elite wireless earbuds, £149.99, Argos

Waterproof and sweatproof, the Jabra wireless headphones have been designed for an active lifestyle. They feature HearThrough mode which allows you to adjust ambient sound, and have a secure fit so you can be sure there won't be any movement during your run.

Ronhill smartphone armband, £22, John Lewis

If you don't have pockets but like to take your smartphone with you when you run, this armband is ideal. It's waterproof and totally secure.

Sistema Renew Wave drinks bottle, £6, John Lewis

Like to take a water bottle out with you? This one features a hygienic 'Twist ‘n’ Sip' lid for opening and closing the bottle without touching the sipper top. It's also leak-proof and easy to grip.

