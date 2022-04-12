Gail Porter shares health update following fractured skull The presenter told fans she's feeling nervous ahead of her hospital appointment

Gail Porter's fans and celebrity friends alike rushed to send their support after she shared a health update, revealing she needed an MRI scan to check on her fractured skull.

MORE: Gail Porter opens up about her battle with anorexia

The presenter wrote: "Soooo, tomorrow is my MRI scan check on my wee head. Nervous but hoping all is good." Fellow nineties celeb Samantha Fox commented: "Good luck babe, keep me updated," while Gail's fans rushed to send advice for her MRI scan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh shares the surprising reason behind her hair loss

One wrote: "If they offer you headphones/music take them. You won't hear much over the MRI noise, but it'll help you to pass the time/work out how long you've been in there." While another said: "Good luck. Keep your eyes closed and think nice thoughts when you're in the MRI machine."

READ: What it's really like to get a full-body MRI scan

MORE: Matt Tebbutt shares health update following emergency surgery

Gail's MRI scan comes after she fractured her skull following a seizure in November 2021 and she has been waiting since then for her scan appointment.

The presenter, 51, has always been open about her health and hair loss issues. She's had alopecia since 2005 and spoke out in February 2022 after she lost her lashes and eyebrows again.

Gail Porter posted this photo of her head injury

"Well. Alopecia had a good old go at me again. Eyebrows and eyelashes gone again. But absolutely nothing can break me and I know I’m a very lucky human."

RELATED: What is alopecia? The causes and treatment for the hair loss condition

"More than a million more important things in this world, but anyone that does get scared about losing your hair. You’ve got this. Believe me," she continued.

Gail porter lost her lashes and brows again in early 2022

Gail regularly sends messages of support to other sufferers of alopecia, reassuring them: "Whatever you look like, hair or no hair, you’ve got this."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.