Matt Tebbutt shares health update following emergency surgery

In January, Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt was rushed to hospital to have his appendix removed and this week, he gave a health update to his fans.

"Oh god, it was a bit of a scare, but luckily, I got away with just having keyhole surgery," the presenter told The Express. "I'm feeling fine now and pretty much back to normal, thanks to all the wonderful staff at The Grange hospital in Newport."

Weeks before his surgery Matt Tebbutt released his recipe book

Just after his surgery on January 18, Matt shared an update from his hospital bed on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself hooked up to a morphine drip and monitor, with his masked face just visible at the bottom of the screen, explaining he'd undergone an emergency appendectomy.

He captioned the photo: "Everything and everyone here at The Grange hospital have been fantastic. Couldn't ask for more from such a brilliant health service. So grateful. #nhs #nhsnurse #thegrangehospital #appendectomy."

Despite his updates, his absence from Saturday Kitchen was felt that week. Angela Hartnett took over in his absence and fans took to Instagram to share that they missed him, writing: @Matt_Tebbutt Saturday Kitchen is missing you as a vital ingredient. Angela was great but it's your show! Get better soon."

Another echoed this, writing: "Saturday Kitchen just isn't the same without Matt. Angela did a good job and today's show was fun, but I missed you," while a third simply wrote: "@SaturdayKitchen we need @Matt_Tebbutt back ASAP!"

Matt posted this hospital bed selfie after his operation

Viewers were pleased when he returned to the show on January 29 – just a week after his surgery. What a trooper!

