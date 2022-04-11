Dawn French shares teeth transformation from the dentist – see photo The actress joked with fans in the surprising snap

Dawn French showed her signature sense of humour with her latest health update, sharing a funny photo from her recent trip to the dentist.

The actress posted a photo of herself in the dentist's chair complete with eye-protecting glasses and a mouthguard so her dentist could easily access her teeth. She captioned the humorous snap: "There’s nowhere I’d rather be than here at the gates of hell…. Thanks to all @carriageworkslostwithieldental HERE GOES!"

Though Dawn didn't share the procedure she was undergoing, the fact that she's wearing dark glasses suggests it's something with bright lights, so could be teeth whitening, or composite bonding to even out her teeth.

Fans speculated what the star was having done, but the majority of comments were admiring Dawn's handsome dentist.

Dawn French's fans were intrigued by her 'dishy' dentist

One admirer wrote: "The dentist looks like a bit of a dish," while another said: "I would be much happier going to the dentist if mine looked like him."

Dawn's been open about her health in Instagram since contracting Covid in late March. The star confessed she was feeling "springy" despite testing positive. "Still with the [COVID-19] but cheerfully Springy as hell here…" she remarked alongside a selfie which was taken against a beautiful backdrop of primroses and daffodils.

Dawn enjoyed the perks of spring

After being rid of the virus, fans flocked to the comments section with one writing: "Hooray, I just got my negative result today too!!"

Another said: "Great stuff, I'm still positive, hope you are feeling much better now." A third post read: "Isn't that a relief?! Same for me yesterday."

