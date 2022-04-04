Ranvir Singh shared the surprising trigger for her alopecia The GMB presenter has suffered with alopecia since childhood

Alopecia is a hot topic right now, thanks to comedian Chris Rock making a disrespectful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss at the Oscars.

Now UK star Ranvir Singh, who presents Good Morning Britain, has opened up about her experience with alopecia, and the events that triggered it. Speaking on Lorraine, the presenter told Dr. Amir she is one of the eight million women in the UK who suffer with hair loss, with a bald patch at the front of her hairline.

Ranvir Singh spoke about her hair loss on Lorraine

"It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine and it's never come back, so I understand a little bit of the real discomfort you live with having it," Ranvir said of her hair loss.

Speaking of how her alopecia makes her feel self-conscious and the ways she covers it up, Ranvir said: "We were at Thorpe Park on Mother's Day and I feel dreadful about the photographs because your hair's going backwards. I've always had a fringe, I've found ways to cover it, I use coloured sprays and things. I've got a patch in the middle, I've got a patch at the back."

Dr. Amir went on to say he too suffered with the condition, with bald patches in his beard that he found: "Very distressing."

Ranvir normally covers her alopecia with her fringe

He goes on to explain that there's very limited treatment for the condition.

Hair loss became all the more common during the pandemic, with a side-effect of long-Covid being hair loss, but alopecia is much less common, affecting around two in 1000 people.

Ranvir is a regular fixture on GMB and Lorraine

Alopecia can affect any age, gender or race, though there are several factors that can trigger it, such as illness, weight loss or an iron deficiency along with stress or a hormonal imbalance.

