Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID - read statement The Vice President is reported to be experiencing no symptoms

Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was announced via a White House statement Tuesday afternoon.

MORE: Kamala Harris pays tribute to her late mother with a heartfelt message and childhood photos

The Vice President just returned from a weeklong trip to her home state of California.

The announcement maintained that she has not been in close contact with President Biden due to their conflicting travel schedules.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: VP Kamala Harris praises vaccine as The View hosts test positive

She made her return to the White House from California Tuesday morning, and took a COVID-19 test immediately upon her arrival.

MORE: Kamala Harris makes history as presidential powers transfer temporarily to Vice President

The politician was inundated with support upon the statement's release, with fans sending well wishes as her Press Secretary Kirsten Allen revealed she was experiencing no symptoms.

The announcement read:" Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence."

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. — Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) April 26, 2022

Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID, according to a statement

She continued to explain that: "She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative."

MORE: Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama make waves with heartwarming photo together

Fans rushed to wish her a speedy recovery, writing comments such as: "Thankfully @VP is fully vaccinated and boosted — stay healthy! Keep up the great work," and: "Wishing VP a speedy recovery," as well as: "Thank you for the update! She is loved."

She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative. — Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) April 26, 2022

The VP hasn't been in close contact with President Biden

Per CNN, the Vice President "had been scheduled to receive her intelligence briefing at 10:15 am ET Tuesday at the White House alongside President Joe Biden."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.