Countryfile presenter Michaela Strachan shares emotional details about her breast cancer struggle The presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014

Countryfile and Spring Watch presenter Michaela Strachan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and has recently opened up about her experience with the disease.

Speaking to Woman & Home, the 56-year-old reveals she sometimes forgets she ever had cancer. "Often, I forget I've had breast cancer. I had a double mastectomy and have slightly funny-looking boobs but, other than that, that's it. I was incredibly lucky," she said.

The star shared that her brush with illness strengthened her. 'Going through breast cancer also strengthened me. It has given me more resilience and made me appreciate my life more because I realise that something could have ended it early and that’s a shock,' Michaela explained.

Michaela, who is at the helm of Spring Watch and sister show Autumn Watch explained that she doesn't live in fear of her cancer returning. "I don’t worry about that because what's the point?" she said. 'What I understand is that the chances of mine coming back are as likely as someone that’s never had it."

The presenter's cancer was discovered during a routine mammogram in 2014, following which Michaela had a double mastectomy, followed by reconstructive surgery.

Speaking to You magazine at the time, Michaela spoke of her emotion at being advised to have the operation. "The tears started to roll as my doctor tried to tell me what would happen next," she said. "But I only took in every fifth word or so. The one word that registered was 'cancer'."

She continued: "I couldn't get my head around the fact that on Monday morning I'd been apparently healthy, by Tuesday I had cancer, and by Wednesday I was talking about a double mastectomy."

In 2019, she spoke to iN10 about her journey and how she even came off medication early. "I took myself off it because I wanted to start 2019 drug-free," she explained. "I think a lot of these figures, like five years, aren't definite and mentally I wanted to go into the year not taking Tamoxifen."

She also assured: "I've had the six-monthly check-ups and the risk of something coming back is so low. Everyone can be unlucky and get a second bout of cancer that’s not connected, but the chance of my particular cancer coming back is very slim."

