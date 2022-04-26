Sharon Osbourne opens up about heartbreaking health battle: 'It's horrific' The Talk star is married to Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne opened up about everything from her family life to her health in a tell-all interview over the weekend.

And during the chat, the TV favorite spoke out about her devastating battle with bulimia, which she has been living with for many years.

Talking to The Times, she told the publication that she can empathise with people who are unhappy in their bodies, because she has bulimia.

VIDEO: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask for help

"It's horrific. I used to eat and eat and eat. It was part of my shield," she said.

"I felt that the less attractive and the bigger I was gave me strength. It's weird but that's how I felt.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne added that she still makes herself sick after eating. "I'm like, I just [expletive] at that, I'm going to get rid of it. I've done it for years and years. It's become part of me."

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her eating disorder

She added: "Do I accept it? Do I like it? No, I have the worst acid reflux in the entire world." Sharon also admitted that she has an addiction to shopping, and she buys "too many clothes, too many shoes, too many bags, too many candles".

She continued: "I don't like a sofa - let's change it again. I don't like the color of this room. Let's change it again.

"It's terrible. It's a new-money way to live your life. It's a way of showing off."

The Talk star is a doting mom and grandmother

Sharon lives in Los Angeles with husband Ozzy, but the pair are moving back to the UK, with the move being largely influenced by the fallout from her being axed by The Talk last year.

Sharon's contract ended last March following an on-screen clash between herself and host Sheryl Underwood about race.

The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne with daughters Kelly and Aimee

The discussion soon got heated and resulted in the show being put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation. It was revealed a month later that Sharon would be stepping down as a host.

On life in Hollywood, Sharon told The Times: "Everybody's scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It's no way to live. I don't want it. I don't need it."

