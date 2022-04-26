Cat Deeley shares how she copes with painful post-Covid health condition

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Having lived in wellness mecca California for over 15 years, it's no surprise that Cat Deeley has an impressive wellness routine – from juicing to supplements, the star's health regime is more Venice Beach than Birmingham these days.

The presenter, 45, takes a supplement for everything, including an unexpected symptom she has following testing positive for Covid last year. "I got Covid in January 2021 and my joints really hurt as a result. I thought I was getting arthritis," Cat told The Telegraph. "It still hasn't gone away completely, but I feel juicing and supplements have helped."

Cat shared that she is an avid juicer, telling the paper: "I drink celery juice. It's supposed to have good antioxidants."

"I also make my own anti-inflammatory juice shots. Here goes: either choose pineapple or orange as your base and then add fresh turmeric, a little bit of olive oil, black pepper and lemon juice. That's it."

The star also has a strict vitamin routine. She told The Telegraph: "I've become very good at taking my vitamins! I use Viviscal to improve my hair's condition, I take vitamin D daily and I take a multivitamin, too."

Cat says her LA lifestyle helped turn her on to exercise too. "It's much easier to be healthy in LA. I would get up in the morning, have a coffee, put my leggings and trainers on, take the dog down to the canyon and walk back up again," she said.

"It was one and a half miles and a 45 degree gradient. It was always sunny, so even with yoga – which I did three times a week – I could just go into the garden and roll out my mat.

Cat Deeley shares the results of her exercise regime on Instagram

"Back in London, it just doesn't work like that. Although I'll do some online yoga classes, I haven't completely found my groove yet, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it."

