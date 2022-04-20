Liam Gallagher arthritis struggle: everything the musician has said about 'agony' he's in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Liam Gallagher had fans worrying for his health after he told Mojo magazine that he needs a double hip replacement.

The Oasis musician told the magazine he needs the surgery because of his arthritis - but would rather "be in pain" than undergo the procedure. Liam said he is in agony every day and has had to give up running because of his condition.

Liam doesn't want a hip replacement because of 'stigma'

Talking about his symptoms, Liam said: "My hips are f***ed, I've got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, 'Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.'"

Liam went on to say he didn't want the operation because of the stigma surrounding it

"I think I'd rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it's the stigma, saying you've had your hips replaced. What's next?"

Yeah man at some point I was being Fa sea shush — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 20, 2022

Liam reassured fans on Twitter following his health revelation

"I'd rather be in a wheelchair," he continued.

Fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at the rock star's decision, with one writing: "Liam are you going to get the hip operation? It's not as bad as the knee," to which Liam revealed: "Yeah man at some point I was being fa sea shush [facetious]."

Another fan asked Liam what the best thing about his life right now is, to which Liam replied: "Just love being alive man, it's mega."

Despite his positivity, the frontman revealed he has to use herbal sleeping tablets so he can rest. "I can't sleep at night for the pain. Tossing and turning. So I'm on herbal sleeping tablets and they've saved my life. One of them, seven hours out, no pain, nothing."

He also revealed he relies on Deep Heat to soothe his ailments. "My new thing is Deep Heat. Caked myself in it on the knees and hips, the calves, then into the steam room for as long as I can handle it."

Liam also suffers from thyroid disorder Hashimoto's disease. Of his illnesses, he said: "I don't mind a little pain. Keeps you on your toes. Pain is OK. I'm definitely on the downwards slide, though. Oh yes. My eyes are f***ed, my hips are f***ed, got the old thyroid."

