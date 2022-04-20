Lorraine Kelly shares doctor's advice for spotting bowel cancer

Lorraine Kelly used her Twitter platform to raise awareness for bowel cancer on Tuesday, retweeting a message from Dr. Amir Khan.

The presenter shared Dr. Amir's post which highlighted five key symptoms of bowel cancer. Lorraine wrote: "Listen to Dr. Amir Khan [heart emoji]." Dr Amir's tweet in question read: " Remember: BOWEL B= blood in your poo or from your bottom O= obvious change in bowel habit W= weight loss E = Extreme unexplained tiredness L = lump or pain in your tummy."

Lorraine Kelly and Dr. Amir Khan raise awareness of bowel cancer

Bowel cancer awareness is a cause close to Lorraine's heart after her friend and co-star Deborah James was diagnosed with the illness five years ago.

This week saw Lorraine launch Bowel Cancer UK's awareness campaign No Butts on her show. Deborah was due to appear alongside Lorraine for the debut but was forced to pull out due to ill health.

Deborah, who goes under the name Bowel Babe on Instagram, shared a message dressed in a hospital gown, explaining: "I'm so sad not to be there at the launch of the No Butts campaign. But obviously, my health has had a bit of a ride recently - still in hospital. Actually, sitting outside on the balcony outside ICU but I'm getting better.

Deborah James thanked Lorraine for raising awareness of bowel cancer

"It's so important that we continue to raise awareness because ultimately if we stop it and catch it earlier, we can save lives. Thank you guys for being part of that and spreading the word," Deborah continued.

Lorraine and Dr. Amir talked about bowel cancer on Monday's show

Lorraine replied: "Thank you Deborah! We're sending you all our love - I know she's watching this morning. As we can see, she's a wee bit frail, but the spirit is there! She is quite remarkable."

