Julia Bradbury shares heartbreaking video of moment she learned she needed a mastectomy The presenter shared an update about her breast cancer journey

Presenter Julia Bradbury shared an upsetting video of herself crying amid discovering she needed to have a mastectomy.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield share heartfelt moment for Julia Bradbury after mastectomy

The former Countryfile star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021, posted a heartbreaking clip of herself weeping, captioned: "This is the moment I found out I had to have a mastectomy. Utter shock, sadness & fear."

Loading the player...

MORE: Julia Bradbury shared emotional video of breast cancer journey

Julia, 51, continued: "I've made a documentary for @itv about my #breastcancer experience to spread awareness, not just about cancer, but the impact a diagnosis has on a person & their family & friends. My story continues & I'm so grateful for all the positives so far, but unless you've been here I think it's very hard to understand the impact.

SEE: Julia Bradbury's family home is a sanctuary of calm

READ: Julia Bradbury confesses to 'fear of dying' ahead of breast cancer surgery

Julia, who is well-known for her walking documentaries, called breast cancer treatment 'brutal,' writing: "Having breasts amputated, chemotherapy, long term drugs that make you feel sick & fatigued... These can all save or prolong your life - but the emotional & physical toll is huge."

She signed off on a positive note, telling her fans: "I will say to anyone who's just been diagnosed & told a mastectomy is part of their treatment, I felt utterly bewildered before my op, but the relief post-op was huge.

Julia Bradbury posted this photo just before her masectomy

"Check yourself... I discovered a lump but had two mammograms that didn't reveal my lump as cancerous due to my dense breasts. Be body aware & trust your instincts. Sending healing thoughts & gratitude for all the support I've had. I'll let you know when the doc is airing."

MORE: Countryfile star Julia Bradbury hits back after weight loss criticism

Fellow BBC presenter Matt Baker sent his love, commenting: "Always looking for ways to help others even whilst needing help for yourself lots of love Jules."

According to the NHS, A mastectomy is an operation to remove a breast. It's used to treat breast cancer in women and breast cancer in men. The operation takes about 90 minutes, and most people go home the following day, though It can take four to six weeks to recover from the procedure.

We're sending good vibes Julia's way as her treatment continues.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.