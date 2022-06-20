Gogglebox star Mary Killen shares unusual health reason she quit alcohol

Gogglebox favourite Mary Killen has opened up about the health issue that resulted in her giving up alcohol.

The author, who appears on the Channel 4 show with her husband Giles, revealed that a bout of food poisoning four years ago turned her off alcohol for good. "Immediately afterward, I found I couldn't face alcohol," Mary told The Daily Mail.

"I remember going to a house party on the Isle of Mull a short time later. All sorts of wonderful wines were being served and I couldn't touch any of them.

"It made me recoil," she added, likening the feeling to when she was pregnant. "It has completely lost its appeal. I don't even like the smell of it."

Mary and Giles are one of the longest-standing members of the Gogglebox family.

Gogglebox stars Mary and Giles live in Wiltshire

The couple joined the show in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team. Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she turned him down, so Mary was eventually convinced to take part after a 40-minute long conversation with show bosses.

Mary isn't the only TV star to give up alcohol recently. EastEnders icon Adam Woodyatt also quit drinking, leading to a slimmed-down appearance.

Mary and Giles are favourites among Gogglebox fans

Talking to The Mirror, the star said: "Basically I gave up alcohol. That was the biggest change I made. With giving up alcohol, the weight drops off and because the weight dropped it was easier to cycle. So it was easier to stay fit."

Adam continued that he might not stay off alcohol forever, but it's working for him right now. "The result is I've lost about three stone in weight," the actor revealed.

