Gogglebox star Shaun Ryder shares extent of medication he's on in honest health update Shaun Ryder has issues with his thyroid

Celebrity Gogglebox star Shaun Ryder revealed he's on a plethora of pills for his thyroid condition.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the Happy Mondays musician joked that he takes more pills now than in his hedonistic heyday in the band. "It's because I don't have a thyroid, mine was underactive and you have to take lots of tablets.

"And I don't produce testosterone now so I'm on more pills now than I was in 1988," he continued.

Shaun has struggled with other health issues over the years, including non-cancerous cysts in his testicles, which he first noticed during lockdown, meaning he was unable to have them operated on.

Speaking to The Sun, Shaun said: "I had one [cyst], now I’ve got two, and they are an absolute pain. I just keep taking the tablets and painkillers as they are hitting the nerves."

Shaun Ryder appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with bandmate Bez

Shaun also suffers from arthritis – just like fellow rockstar Liam Gallagher.

The singer isn't the only ageing rockstar to suffer with his health of late. Mick Jagger this week announced he has Covid, leading to the cancellation of several Rolling Stones tour dates.

Shaun Ryder is on medication for his thyroid issues

Queen guitarist Brian May has also been in the wars, saying the current Queen tour meant "everything (physically) hurts!"

He continued: "This show is at the limit of our collective energies - and something I've been training for all through the last six months. It's right on the limit."

Luckily Brian was well enough to perform at the Jubilee Platinum Party At The Palace.

