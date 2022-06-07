Rylan Clark gives update on Mum Linda’s health with big Gogglebox news – fans react The pair are returning to Gogglebox

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda were huge hits on Gogglebox, with fans loving the banter between the mother and son duo, so viewers were disappointed when the pair took a break for the last season.

Rylan and Linda took time off from the show due to his mum's struggle with Crohn's disease, with Rylan explaining that their future on the show depended on his mum's health before they took a two-year hiatus.

On whether they'd return to the show, Rylan said: "We're never gonna say never we don't know what position we're going to be in eventually."

However, on Tuesday Rylan delighted fans by sharing a photo of himself and his mum, simply captioned: "We're back #Gogglebox"

Rylan’s followers flooded the post with excitement, with celebs and fans alike rejoicing at the news.

Gogglebox viewers missed Rylan and his mum Linda

Fellow TV presenter Fearne Cotton posted three clapping emojis, while a fan commented: "Yes Mummy Linda! Welcome back guys… can't wait to see you both back together on screen."

Another said: "We've missed you both on there!!" while a third wrote: "Love you both! treasure your relationship - humour love and lots of banter."

Rylan and his mum are often in hysterics on Gogglebox

Rylan was busy preparing his home for the cameras, sharing videos of the front of his house, captioned: "Goggle prepping" and then later, "Goggle ready," showing his immaculate drive, before posting a video of his TV – where we'll soon see Rylan and mummy Linda enjoying their favourite TV shows.

