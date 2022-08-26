Princess Charlotte will miss out on this at new school She's set to attend Lambrook in Berkshire

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are likely similar to children all around the country, counting down to a new school year, but the seven-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might find herself disappointed come September.

The royal children are set to attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, and while it has a selection of incredible facilities, Charlotte could be miffed to find that her new school doesn't offer gymnastics – her favourite sport.

Princess Charlotte revealed her passion for gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games earlier in August. During the visit, the young royal gave an insight into her favourite hobbies, with Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid, revealing: "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics.

"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said 'It's gymnastics that I like'," he continued.

Despite the lack of gymnastics, there are many other activities for the Cambridge children to get stuck into.

Gymnastics isn't on offer at Lambrook School

One thing in particular that will please both Charlotte and her dad Prince William, is that football, along with cricket, is compulsory for female students.

As an avid supporter of women's football, the fact that his daughter will be able to partake in the sport is likely to have appealed to William.

Princess Charlotte will be able to play football at her new school

Prince William even previously revealed that Princess Charlotte has a passion for football, telling the Lionesses: "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal...a budding star for the future!!"

