Princess Charlotte's unique hobby she does without Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans on Tuesday when she attended the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with her parents Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

During the visit, the young royal gave an insight into her favourite hobbies, with Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid, revealing: "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics.

"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said 'It's gymnastics that I like'," he continued.

Princess Charlotte's hobby will come as a surprise to many, as it's not an activity her sports-loving mother the Duchess of Cambridge has ever expressed a passion for, nor her father Prince William, or her brothers Princes George and Louis.

Duchess Kate has been spotted playing tennis with her three children, and Prince William has been vocal about his daughter's love of football, with the duo even recording a good luck message for the Lionesses on Sunday, but never before has a passion for gymnastics been shared.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte loved the Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte might have inherited her love for the sport from her great grandmother, the Queen, who reportedly chatted about gymnastics with Olympian Tom Daley.

Appearing on Swedish chat show Skavlan, Tom Daley said of the Queen: "She commented on her height compared to some of the other athletes in the room and because me and the other athletes were quite small, she said, 'Maybe I should try gymnastics'.

Princess Charlotte loves football as well as gymnastics

"She was fully game to get involved in the sport," he added.

While Princess Charlotte didn't share if she does gymnastics herself, or simply enjoys watching it, we're happy to hear she has chosen her own path when it comes to hobbies!

