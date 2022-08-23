Prince George and Charlotte start school next month - see their surprising schedule The young royals are starting a new school in September

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will soon start preparing for their new student life at Lambrook School.

The royal children, who have moved from their London dwelling to Berkshire, are starting Lambrook School on 8 September. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at the busy schedule the young royals will follow this coming academic year.

The private school, which is rated as excellent by Ofsted, is for both boys and girls between the ages of three and 13. There are 610 pupils at the Church of England school, and according to the Good Schools Guide, the boarding fee for Lambrook School last year was £25,440.

But what will the Cambridge children be studying? Lambrook offers a wide range of subjects for its pupils, so there'll be plenty to keep George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, busy.

They will have lessons in English, Maths, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, ICT, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, RS, PE, Swimming and Games. From year five onwards, Latin is compulsory. There's also Saturday school from this age.

Lambrook further has a total of 178 LAMDA lessons on offer each week along with 420 individual music lessons, from tap dancing to bagpipe playing.

The royal children will soon be starting at Lambrook school

According to the school's website: "Lambrook has a truly inspirational staff team who not only know and care for their pupils but are also passionate about their subjects.

"The aim of the curriculum at Lambrook is to provide pupils with a stimulating and broad education in a nurturing environment; preparing them at every step for the challenges that they will face both now and also in the next stage of their educational journey."

If George and Charlotte are big fans of music, they might also join the senior chapel choir when they're older, which has performed in Notre Dame and Windsor Castle. They'll also spend a lot of time in Lambrook's beautiful chapel, where there are four services a week which pupils' families, as well as outside speakers, can attend on Saturdays.

