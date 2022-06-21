Why Kate Middleton wants Prince George and Princess Charlotte to follow in her sporting footsteps

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of tennis – she even played with Emma Raducanu last year – and she's passed the passion on to her children.

SEE: Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu: all the best photos

Duchess Kate has been spotted at super-exclusive tennis spot The Hurlingham Club playing tennis with Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and we imagine Prince George is quite the pro now, as he's been having lessons since he was four!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton hits the tennis court with US Open champion, Emma Raducanu

When he started playing back in 2017, the Duchess admitted her son just "wanted to whack a ball," but if he takes after his talented mum, we're sure George has come on in leaps and bounds - especially given he had coaching from Roger Federer, who said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

MORE: Kate Middleton wears sporty mini skirt to meet with tennis star Emma Raducanu

RELATED: Roger Federer praises Prince George's 'good' tennis skills after private lessons

There are plenty of benefits when it comes to tennis, which is perhaps why Duchess Kate incorporates it into her intense exercise schedule - and encourages her children to play too.

"Tennis based-workouts are a great way of developing all-around fitness: cardio, speed, agility and balance," says Tim Benjamin of fitness app WithU, which offers tennis-inspired workouts.

The Duchess of Cambridge has impressive tennis skills

Tim compares tennis to HIIT, due to the short, sharp, movements that are used to move around the tennis court. "They are a great way to improve cardio and lung capacity."

GALLERY: &All the best photos from Kate's day out at Wimbledon

Tennis is also great as it's a full-body workout. "Many people think that tennis simply relies on your arms and wrists. In reality, the movements and actions in tennis require your whole body. Even actions that seem simple at first, like hitting a ball, require your whole body to be in sync," Tim says.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte might have inherited their mum's love of tennis

Tennis helps to tone muscles and build strength, too – it's no wonder the Duchess always looks so toned!

Fancy getting your little ones involved in tennis? This children's tennis racket comes highly recommended.

Wilson Kids US Open Tennis Racket, £23.60/$28.94, Amazon

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.