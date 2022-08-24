How Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending the last days of summer holidays The royal children will be back at school soon

Like many families, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children will be focusing on enjoying the final days of the summer holidays. The family is currently staying at the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, and here's what they are likely to be getting up to…

Despite the Queen having her own castle with plenty of rooms, the family won't be residing there, and that's because they have their own property on the grounds called Tam-Na-Ghar.

Activities during their Scottish break are likely to include both adventurous and relaxed pastimes.

The estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers, lochs and beautiful gardens, so it's not surprising that spending time outdoors is firmly on the agenda. Pursuits such as fishing, horse riding, cycling and hiking are a hit with the royal family, so there's every chance the Cambridges are getting stuck in.

Balmoral is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors

It's well documented that the Queen adores spending time at her Scottish estate. In fact, Princess Eugenie once explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

The late Prince Philip would previously take charge of the barbecue as the family would gather to dine al fresco. We're sure the baton has been handed down to someone else within the family to carry on the tradition.

Back to school preparation may be on the minds of William and Kate though, as the children are enrolling in a brand new school, Lambrook, in September.

Many generations of royals have holidayed here

The little ones will need an entire fresh set of uniform each, which could set the royals back a whopping £2,000.

Billings & Edmonds is the stockist for the private school, and a look at their online store reveals the price of the school's uniform for the Pre-Prep and Prep department, with Louis' totalling £450, Charlotte's £700 and George's £850.

