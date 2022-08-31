Gardeners' World star Adam Frost given health warning at 52

Gardeners' World star Adam Frost has long been a keen runner, but in a new interview he revealed he's been advised to cut back on his hobby.

RELATED: Meet Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost

Talking to The Telegraph Magazine, Adam shared: "I have been told to stop running so much, so I'm trying to be a good boy in the gym." The star, who turns 53 in September, is likely to have been advised to scale back his running to limit the risk of injury.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation

While running is fantastic for cardio fitness, which is important as we age, running is tough on your muscles and joints, it can also lead to injury.

MORE: The one thing Monty Don doesn't like about Gardeners' World revealed

READ: Meet Gardener's World star Monty Don's family here

Older people can struggle to recover from injury as quickly as young people, so it's important for Adam, and other keen runners, to scale back their training as they age.

While the Gardeners' World presenter said he's trying to be good, a snoop on his Instagram reveals he ran a 10KM run for Race For Life in June of this year – at least it was for a good cause!

Adam Frost hasn't given up running completely

Adam, who lives with his wife and three youngest children in Stamford, Licolnshire, maintains an active lifestyle, walking along the river Welland, which runs alongside his home.

MORE: Gardener's World: All about Monty Don's dogs

Adam has appeared on the popular BBC programme alongside fellow TV favourite Monty Don since 2016.

Adam Frost is a garden designer by trade

He shares four children with his wife, Sulina, and the pair are thought to have been married a number of years, however, it is not known when they tied the knot, as the couple usually keep their private life out of the spotlight.

It seems Adam's family are just as active as him; speaking to House Beautiful, he said: "The girls have their own horses and the boys have space to play football. Weekends are spent watching from the sidelines at matches and taking the girls to pony club events."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.