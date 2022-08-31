Kate Garraway's fresh heartache as wedding anniversary draws near Our fingers are crossed for Kate

GMB presenter Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been battling with his health since March 2020, when he contracted Covid.

Following a series of setbacks, Derek underwent surgery on his kidneys at the end of August, meaning the former political advisor, 54, is likely to remain in hospital for his and Kate's 17th wedding anniversary, which is on September 10.

Heartbreakingly, this will be the second time Derek has been in hospital on their wedding anniversary.

The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020, but Derek was in hospital and unable to receive visitors on that particular day.

At the time, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime and we raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper got married in 2005

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

Kate and Derek got married in 2005, and while the presenter hasn't revealed many details about her big day, she has shared glimpses of her Caroline Castigliano strapless wedding dress in throwback wedding photos.

Kate Garraway took time off GMB amid Derek Draper's ill health

It is believed that Derek's latest surgery was on his kidneys, and was required because his organs "suffered some pretty serious damage" as a result of Covid, with Kate rushing to be by his bedside for support, according to The Sun.

Derek's latest health update comes after Kate revealed she is spending "pretty much all [her] time" in hospital.

"I spend pretty much all of my time on trains, or in hospital with Derek," she said during a conversation with rail union boss Mick Lynch about strikes on the rail network.

Kate has only recently returned to GMB after taking three weeks off work after Derek was rushed to hospital and admitted to intensive care with life-threatening sepsis.

