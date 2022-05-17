Gardeners' World star Monty Don left bedridden: 'Utterly exhausted'

Gardeners' World star Monty Don took to Twitter to share a health update, raising concern from fans.

The presenter, 66, wrote on the social media site: "Have been in bed with Covid for the past 4 days but much better today- however it isn't much fun and boy, doesn't it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted."

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

Fans of the green-fingered TV host were quick to send him their well wishes. One wrote: "Yes it does knock you, glad to hear you're on the mend," while another commented: "Rest and when you feel you may have recovered, rest some more. Nothing is so important to get back to."

Monty's followers also inundated him with garden photos and videos to help cheer him up during his ill health.

The gardening pro's bout of illness followed the exciting news that he'd welcomed a new family member last week. He shared on Twitter that his granddaughter Daisy Rose Don was born in early May.

Monty Don recently shared exciting news with his fans

Fans were overjoyed with the announcement and took to the comments section to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Congrats grandpa Don. Gorgeous name!" while another added: "Congratulations to all the family and grandparents, a precious grandson and now a precious granddaughter. You have definitely got to name two rose trees after them both."

Monty has always been open about his health with his fans, taking leave from his role on the BBC2 show on various occasions due to his health, including a scare back in 2008, which saw the star experience a blockage in the brain.

Monty Don's fans hope he'll make a full recovery from Covid soon

The lockage resulted in a disruption to the blood supply to the brain and a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), also known as a 'mini-stroke', which is what Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber suffered from earlier this year.

Here's wishing Monty a speedy recovery!

