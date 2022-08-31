This Morning star Ruth Langsford shares the secret to her fab figure at 62 It's surprisingly easy to follow

Whether she's presenting This Morning alongside Rylan, appearing on the Loose Women panel or hosting live events, Ruth Langsford always looks incredible, and today she gave fans a clue as to how she stays on top form.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Eamonn Holmes' wife gave two revealing insights into her lifestyle, hinting at her health and fitness regime. In the first snap, Ruth shared a photo of her tasty-looking dinner, writing: "Homemade chicken dhansak, curry for dinner."

The presenter tagged Slimming World in the post, suggesting she follows the healthy eating plan, writing: "One of my favourites now!"

Following her healthy dinner, Ruth shared a close-up of the screen of her fitness tracker, which showed she'd walked almost 12,000 steps, commenting: "Happy with that!"

Walking and healthy eating aren't Ruth's only routes to fitness, though. The 62-year-old has been open about her exercise routine in the past, often sharing glimpses of her gruelling workout sessions with personal trainer Fit with Frank, giving insights into her impressive weightlifting routine.

Ruth Langsford made this homecooked meal

Ruth embraced exercise post-menopause, after admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. The star incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle to ease the symptoms - and it's clearly paying off!

She often shares clips of herself performing squats, pull-ups and suspension push-ups using TRX suspension equipment – not easy exercises!

Ruth monitors her exercise on a fitness tracker

We suspect Eamonn often joins Ruth in her healthy eating, as fans of the Irish presenter have praised him on his trimmed-down look lately.

Commenting on a suave photo of the star, fellow TV host Carol Vorderman commented: "Look at you slim Jim," followed by a compliment from Coleen Nolan which read: "You look so well xx".

