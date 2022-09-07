Jane Fonda shares moving health update amid cancer battle

Jane Fonda has shared an emotional update on her health following her cancer diagnosis.

The Grace and Frankie star posted a statement on her official blog in which she said she has been "deeply moved" by the overwhelming support she has received since revealing she is battling B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma.

The 84-year-old – who will start chemotherapy in three weeks' time – admitted that despite her diagnosis, she feels "stronger than I have in years".

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma," Jane began. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me."

She added. "I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer, and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given.

"Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades. Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about 'many decades'. One will do just fine.

Jane has been keeping active

"Many have asked how I am feeling. Well today, about three weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years."

Sharing the advice her doctor has given her, Jane added: "The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."

Jane is feeling stronger than ever

The actress also shared a video of herself doing squats against a large green ball while holding a pair of dumbbells.

Jane reminded her fans that she has battled cancer before, telling them: "This is not my first encounter with cancer. I've had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again."

