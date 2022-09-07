Prince William inherited this royal talent from Princess Diana We bet she'd be proud

Prince William takes after his mother, Princess Diana in a lot of ways, but there's one skill in particular that he definitely inherited from her, rather than from his father, Prince Charles.

Way back in 1991, Princess Diana wowed the crowds at Prince Harry and William's sports day, coming second in the sprinting race, all the while dressed in a mid-length skirt and blouse – no mean feat!

WATCH: Princess Diana saves the day at Prince Harry's sports day

Prince William is a keen runner, too. Fellow royal sports enthusiast Mike Tindall, who is married to William's cousin Zara Tindall, revealed that the future king is a pro when it comes to sprinting.

"Willy's quick," Mike said. "I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed." said Mike.

The Duke of Cambridge shares his passion for running with his wife, Duchess Kate.

Princess Diana was a talented runner

Mike Tindall has also commented on the Duchess' running skill, explaining: "She loves running, she can run all day. Engine!"

Despite both Prince William and Duchess Kate being keen runners, they're unable to take part in the London Marathon, often seen as the biggest achievement for running fans.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are skilled runners too

When the Duchess was speaking to journalist Bryony Gordon, she was asked if she would be running the London Marathon, to which Duchess Kate replied: "Oh no, security and all that."

The Duchess of Cambridge also expressed her doubts over her husband running a marathon. During an outing in support of the Heads Together organisation, William shared with one of the attendees his promise to run a marathon in Kenya.

"I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime," Good Morning Britain's Sean Fletcher shared.

When Sean told Duchess Kate about her husband's news, she offered up the hilarious response: "I'll believe it when I see it."

