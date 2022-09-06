Jasmine Harman's major life changes as A Place In The Sun filming ends

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman took to Instagram to admit that during the last few weeks of back-to-back filming, she'd let her wellness routine slide.

The star announced that now filming has come to a close, she's decided to overhaul her lifestyle in September, embarking on a health kick, encompassing everything from healthy eating, to exercise, to self-care to drinking more water – and it seems like she's off to a flying start.

Inviting her followers to join her in her September lifestyle reset, Jasmine explained she's been doing well so far. "I got my eight hours sleep, I drank my water, I had porridge for breakfast, Sri Lankan curry for lunch, sausage casserole with mashed potato for dinner – it was all delicious."

Jasmine added that she'd taken her supplements, did Pilates and painted her nails for a touch of self-care.

The 46-year-old went on to share that she had been to Zumba for the first time in two months, commenting: "I was happy to discover I've still got the booty shake (or should that be wobble…) down! Can't think why @bbcstrictly haven’t snapped me up!" she joked.

Jasmine Harman shared a post-Zumba selfie

Despite saying she had fallen off the healthy-living wagon recently, Jasmine has been sticking to her supplement routine, even before her September health kick.

The star debuted a slimmed-down physique on Instagram last month, crediting it to JS Health's Detox and Debloat supplement.

Jasmine Harman showed off the results of her supplement habit

In response to a fan asking how long it took for the effects of the supplements to kick in, Jasmine shared a before and after bikini photo and wrote: "I noticed a difference after one day, but look at the difference after 10 days. The photo speaks for itself."

"I noticed a reduction in my tummy bloat after one day and it makes me feel so much more confident when I'm filming, especially on the beach," she continued.

