Jane Fonda, 84, shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis with fans

Jane Fonda has shared the news that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has started chemotherapy. The 84-year-old actress took to social media to reveal her diagnosis, and share that she had been "handling the treatments quite well".

"Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism," she added. Alongside a picture of herself with shorter hair and a determined look on her face, Jane continued: "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this," she continued.

"Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Jane used the moment to also share how she believes climate change and the environment can be a cause of cancer: "For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine."

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities," she concluded.

"We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.

"The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions."

Fans were quick to share their love and prayers, with one writing: "Stay fighting. You are an inspiration to many."

"Sending you love and good vibes Jane," shared another.

The iconic actress and activist has been working since the 1960s when she openly protested the Vietnam War; she has since been a public face for activism against the Iraq War, violence against women and fighting for the resettlement of Native Americans.

In 1995, Jane founded the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential. What started as a teen pregnancy prevention organisation has developed to support young people in making healthy choices in even more fields, such as nutrition and physical activity.

One of the biggest causes she has been championing in recent years is the protection of the planet, after being inspired by Greta Thunberg.

Jane even relocated to Washington D.C. to lead weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action be taken by political leaders to address the world's climate emergency.

Jane calls these meetings Fire Drill Fridays.

June Diane Raphael, who plays her on-screen daughter in Netflix show Grace and Frankie and who joined Jane at one of her Fire Drill Fridays in 2019, told HELLO! when we named Jane to out 2021 Kind List: "Turning in her sense of comfort and home to move to DC and practice civil disobedience to fight for a liveable future for our children and grandchildren? It doesn't get kinder than Jane Fonda."