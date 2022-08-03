Jane Fonda admits she is 'not proud' of her plastic surgery as she shares beauty routine Grace and Frankie star is 84

Jane Fonda has shared that she is "not proud" of having a face-lift.

MORE: Grace and Frankie fans in tears over show's ending

The 84-year-old actress offered words of advice for younger people who are considering plastic surgery, admitting she feared looking "distorted" after the operation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Grace and Frankie?

The iconic actress and activist will next star alongside long-time friend Lily Tomlin in the movie Moving Out, and has revealed her secrets for good skin in her eighties.

"Yeah, Fonda. You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young," she said, referencing the truths told to her.

MORE: See what the cast of Grace and Frankie looked like at the start of their careers

MORE: Grace and Frankie: why the show is ending after season seven

"Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said. But then as I'm saying that, I'm thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."

The Grace and Frankie star shared that she believes women can get "addicted" to surgery, and went on to tell Vogue that she believes good sleep, moisturizer, and staying out of the sun all help to keep her skin fresh.

Jane in the 1970s

"I don't do a lot of facials, I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too," she said.

Grace and Frankie, starring Jane and Lily, ended this year after seven seasons. "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other," the synopsis for the final season read.

"Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.

Jane starred in the Netflix series with Lily

"A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, [expletive] it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

"We're so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation," the pair shared in 2019.

"And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We've outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."