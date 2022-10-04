How Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice followed in aunt Sophie Wessex's footsteps The sisters shied away from royal tradition

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice differ from many members of the royal family, in that they're not huge fans of riding horses.

READ: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's special bond that other royals can't relate to

While Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor are known to be keen riders, the York sisters haven't been seen on horseback since childhood – but they do take after another member of the royal family when it comes to sporting prowess.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice care for their mother at the Queen's funeral

Eugenie and Beatrice follow in the footsteps of their aunt, the Countess of Wessex with their passion for skiing.

REVEALED: Is Princess Eugenie planning baby number two?

MORE: Why Sarah Ferguson attended the Queen's funeral – but not Prince Philip's

Sophie Wessex is such a fan, she actually worked in a ski resort as a rep when she was younger, while the sisters are regularly photographed hitting the slopes.

Beatrice and Eugenie have been skiing since childhood, and were most recently joined by their mother, Sarah Ferguson, on a family ski trip in January 2022.

Eugenie and Beatrice both love skiing

Duchess Sarah went arm-in-arm with her daughters and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank on a night out in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Verbier, of which Sarah is a big fan.

READ: Princess Eugenie's go-to cheeky snack revealed

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Prince Andrew's ex-wife told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home."

Sophie Wessex loves to ski

The January trip to the Swiss resort marks the first time the York family returned to to their beloved Verbier resort together since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It was also the first time new additions, Sienna and August, joined them on a group family holiday so the trip was no doubt an extra special occasion.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.