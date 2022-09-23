Is Princess Eugenie planning baby number two? The royal has one son

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie has one son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with her husband Jack Brooksbank – are the royal couple planning baby number two?

While the royal hasn't spoken out about her plans for potentially expanding her family, there is a key reason that could indicate their hopes for a second baby.

Princess Eugenie has a sister, Princess Beatrice and her partner Jack also has a sibling, brother Thomas. Meaning, they both know the benefits of growing up with a sibling, and this could be something they wish to pass on to their only son.

Eugenie's son made an appearance during the Queen's Jubilee

August was born in February 2021, and Eugenie's sister Beatrice welcomed a little girl, Sienna in September 2021 so we're sure August enjoys lots of lovely playdates with Sienna, ensuring they have a close cousin bond just like the royal sisters had with Princes William and Harry.

Princess Eugenie's son August made a public appearance earlier this year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Their adorable son was seen waving to the crowds during the Jubilee Pageant, wearing the sweetest Union Flag jumper.

Royal fans were quick to comment to express their delight over the images of the little boy, with one person writing: "Aaaaw, little August is the image of mummy!" while another added: "He is so beautiful… thank you for sharing your family with all of us!!"

Sarah Ferguson is a doting grandmother

Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson is a doting grandmother, and the author has confessed how much she loves reading to her grandchildren.

"I read them bedtime stories," she told Metro. "August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him - but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in the future, that's fine."

At HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in October, Sarah couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals. "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said, later telling HELLO!: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

