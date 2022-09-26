Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's special bond that other royals can't relate to The royal sisters are very close

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have a close sisterly bond, and there’s a unique experience that they share which other royals don’t.

Prince Andrew's daughters are both working mums, having ‘real’ jobs outside of the royal family. For other royal mothers like Princess Kate and the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, they have the juggle of royal duties and being a parent, but they don’t have ordinary jobs to maintain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice care for their mother at the Queen's funeral

Princess Eugenie has a full-time job at Hauser & Wirth, an art venue showcasing both emerging and established artists plus modern art from around the world, and she also carries out royal engagements to support the monarch.

Princess Beatrice is the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti. She was previously an associate at investment firm Sandbridge Capital and before that she had a role as an intermediate coordinating producer at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The sisters have always been close

After receiving a 2:1 degree in History and History of ideas from Goldsmiths College, London in 2011, Beatrice's first role was a research analyst at a boutique private wealth firm.

The sisters have also both had their children very close together with Eugenie’s son August being born in February 2021 and Beatrice welcoming daughter Sienna in September of the same year.

There is about to be some adjusting though as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank surprised royal fans when they announced their intention to split their time between the UK and Portugal, marking an exciting new chapter for their family.

Eugenie has one son with husband Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie will still retain a UK base, Nottingham Cottage, so we're sure she will be spending lots of time there with regular catch ups with her sister and her parents.

Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson is a doting grandmother and at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in October last year, Sarah couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals.

"Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said, later telling HELLO!: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

