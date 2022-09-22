Princess Eugenie's go-to cheeky snack revealed

We have a soft spot for royals with a sweet tooth. The latest royal to confess a penchant for all things sweet and scrumptious is Princess Eugenie, who opened up about her go-to snack during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The princess spoke to the glossy magazine back in 2018 and divulged her love for baked goods. She told the publication: "If I need to pick up some groceries, I go to Waitrose, right next to my gym. In the morning class, I can smell the fresh croissants coming in and I'm like, 'Don't do this to me!'"

While we know that croissants are a must-have on the royal's menu, it turns out that she also likes treats that are on the slightly healthier side. She detailed her everyday routine to the magazine, including where she likes to eat. Princess Eugenie revealed: "For lunch, I walk over to the Detox Kitchen, which is right across Regent Street in Kingly Court."

"They do the best food, all healthy. There's often a queue outside. I try to not eat at my desk because it's good to go outside, especially in the summer, and it's always fun to explore Soho. During the day I drink everything from green tea to coffee, Diet Coke to fizzy water."

The royal likes to maintain a healthy lifestyle

She continued to outline what her go-to dinner plans are – saying she prefers eating dinner out (I mean, who can blame her?) Elaborating on the subject, she said: "Two of my favourite restaurants in London are Bocca di Lupo and the Palomar in Soho."

Princess Eugenie says she is often tempted by the bakery section

"For dinner, when I'm being good, I cook my own food. When I'm being really bad, it's Basilico pizza. My favorite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can't beat that."

We also know that the Princess occasionally indulges with a cocktail, as a selection of bespoke Casamigos Tequila cocktails were served at her wedding.

