Royals exercising: How do Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry & co keep fit? The royal family aren't afraid to get their sweat on!

It might feel strange to imagine the royal family exercising, considering we're so used to seeing them immaculately dressed and perfectly presented - but they're a surprisingly active bunch!

The Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured playing hockey, tennis and even out on a cycle when she still lived with her parents back in 2005, while Princess Beatrice was snapped when she took part in the London Marathon in 2010, and Meghan Markle once liked to post photos of herself in some impressive yoga poses.

WATCH: Kate Middleton plays hockey during visit to former school

Whether you're simply intrigued to see how the royals spend their downtime, or are looking for fitness inspiration, here are the very best photos of the family doing some exercise.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, is believed to have received tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, and she was also photographed trying her hand at the sport during an engagement in Essex in 2018.

Duchess Kate was pictured back in 2012, when she joined the GB hockey team for a practice at London's Olympic Park.

Back in 2005, Kate was pictured cycling back home to her parents' house in Bucklebury, after spending an hour at what was then her local gym, in Bradfield.

Kate took part in a training session with the Sisterhood cross Channel rowing team on the River Thames in 2007, and was pictured here.

Prince William

Kate, her husband Prince William, and brother-in-law Prince Harry, joined forces for a race during a training day for the Heads Together team for the London Marathon at the Olympic Park in 2017.

Prince William and Prince Harry were also pictured playing in The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in 2019.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex swears by yoga after being raised by her mother Doria, a yoga teacher. In an interview with Best Health in 2016, she said, "Yoga is my thing. My mum is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mummy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.'" She has been known to attend hot yoga classes in LA, and is also a fan of London-based studio Heartcore, while she shared several photos on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Back in 2014, Meghan was also pictured competing in Directv's 8th Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl, and was seen tackling Nina Dobrev.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously snapped trying out Australian football in 2018, as part of the This Girl Can campaign.

Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son, Prince Louis, seems to be following in his parents' active footsteps, as he was pictured riding a bike on his third birthday in 2019.

Prince Harry

Since moving to California, Prince Harry has been playing polo at a professional level and has been hitting the gym hard, according to a new report. In June 2022, the Duke of Sussex was spotted living it up on the polo pitch at the Cancha de Estrella Polo Club in Santa Barbara, playing for the team Los Padres.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was also pictured enjoying a bike round around the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in the Netherlands in 2019.

The Queen

The Queen has been pictured horse riding at her home, Windsor Castle, several times, including here, in April 2019. She had her first riding lesson at the age of three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy, by her grandfather King George V, on her fourth birthday.

Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor

Prince Edward and his daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, also like horse riding. They were photographed here in Windsor in March 2020, nearby to their home in Surrey, Bagshot Park.

Sophie Wessex

The Countess of Wessex once competed in an impressive 450-mile cycling challenge from Edinburgh to London in 2016.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie was photographed taking part in a 64-mile charity bike ride event in 2012.

Princess Beatrice

The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice is a keen runner, and was previously photographed taking part in the Lady Garden 5K and 10K run in May 2017.

Princess Beatrice also became the first royal to run the London Marathon, at the age of 21 in 2010.

Pippa Middleton

Though not technically a royal, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa took part in the Blenheim Place triathlon in 2011, and was pictured as she crossed the finishing line.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured competing against one another in a wheelchair rugby match as part of the Invictus Games at Queen Elizabeth park in 2014.

