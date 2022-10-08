Gisele Bundchen reveals shocking secret health battle: 'I'd hit rock bottom'

Gisele Bundchen is the picture of health now – but there was a time when she was consuming a bottle of wine a night and chain-smoking before being issued a stark warning by doctors.

The 41-year-old opened up to British Vogue about her secret health woes during the height of her modeling career in her 20s, which saw her suffer from "crippling anxiety and panic attacks" and left her feeling like she had hit "rock bottom" amid her unhealthy lifestyle.

"From the outside, it looked like I had everything, and I was just 22 years old. On the inside, I felt as if I'd hit rock bottom," she told the magazine.

"I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night. Imagine what that was doing to my mind..."

Gisele's health was in such decline that a friend recommended she seek help from a naturopath, who immediately prescribed an all-encompassing detox.

Gisele revealed she was living an unhealthy lifestyle in her 20s

Gisele was advised to cut out sugar, grains, dairy, caffeine, alcohol, and cigarettes, for a diet of vegetables, nuts, and small amounts of lean meat instead, which she admitted led to some intense withdrawal symptoms.

"I think those were the worst migraines I've ever had in my life. The doctor, he was French, would call me Adrenalina," she explained.

While her detox was difficult, Gisele admitted the alternative was worse. "I remember him saying, 'Well, do you want to live?' It was that simple."

Gisele now takes great care of her body and mind

Three months later, Gisele's debilitating symptoms were as good as gone, and to this day she wakes up at 5am to meditate and work out.

Gisele's exercise regime is certainly varied. Alongside her love of yoga, she also paddleboards and takes self-defense classes.

In the past Gisele has shared snapshots of her yoga routine, practicing everywhere from in the desert to in the mountains to on the beach.

