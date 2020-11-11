Gisele Bündchen shares incredible bikini selfie and urges fans to be kind The star has two children with husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen delivered a powerful message on Wednesday urging her fans to be kind.

The Brazilian supermodel, 40, shared a stunning bikini selfie on Instagram in which she was stood on a beach at sunset.

Gisele used the social media platform to send an important message to her fans, who loved what she had to say.

The mum-of-two was wearing a grey bikini top and looking out at the ocean in the photo.

She captioned the stunning image: "If your thoughts are positive, your words will tend to be positive, too. If your thoughts are negative, your words will follow.

"Every word we say to ourselves and to others have power and they can transform how we experience life.

"That's why I like the saying: ‘Before you speak let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?'"

Gisele posted a heartfelt message

Her post was met with an outpouring of support from fans who praised her for being an inspiration.

Gisele shares her two children, Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, ten, with her husband, Tom Brady.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Gisele made it her mission to share the importance of empathy, support and compassion.

With the help of her children, they made signs to post on Instagram and pushed for people to take care of each other during the difficult time.

Gisele donated to numerous organisations around the world and shared messages of thanks to the healthcare workers too.

Gisele is an advocate for creating a more loving world and uses social media to spread the word.

She's also an environmental activist and a global goodwill ambassador for the UN's Environment Programme.

Gisele is an environmental activist

In a recent interview with Vogue Gisele explained: "The reason I’m working to protect the planet is that I want to serve human survival and the health of all species.

"If we don't take care of the gifts that the planet is giving us, and if we don't live in harmony with all the different creatures on this planet, we're going to be the ones who are gone.

"The planet doesn't need us to survive - we need the planet. As humans, we need to be awakened to that."

