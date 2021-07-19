Gisele Bundchen’s dreamy workout photo could double as a painting The supermodel’s backdrop is so picturesque you’ll swoon!

Workouts would be so much more motivating if we could do them in a place like this.

Although it’s not clear if Gisele Bundchen went on a hike, practiced her yoga, or just took some time to reflect, the supermodel looked incredible as she took in a stunning scene while sitting on a rock wearing a black crop top and patterned legging set that we want in our closets right now.

Gisele could be seen looking out into the wilderness in her snap, with a picturesque view of mountains, trees, and greenery all around her.

Gisele's husband Tom Brady left the sweetest note on her Instagram post

"Sometimes we need to disconnect from the outside world to reconnect with ourselves," she captioned the photo.

It was a message that resonated with her fans, who were quick to flock to her comments, and her husband, Tom Brady, dropped a response too. “Te Amo! Always sharing the best messages,” he wrote.

"Beautiful! Not many people take the time for self-care. I’m learning this lesson myself...and to not apologize for it,” one fan added. “This is so true!", another follower replied.

Tom comments on Gisele’s post often and posted another sweet comment when Gisele uploaded split photos on Instagram of her and their children Benjamin and Vivian.

Tom made fans swoon when he praised his wife on this post too

In the post, the supermodel can be seen as a little girl hugging a chicken. On the split side of the photo, her daughter Vivian, 8, hugs a chicken in the same exact way. In the swipe, her son Benjamin, 11, can be seen hugging a chicken in the same way, too.

The fashionista and Vivian looked so alike in the precious snap, which fans kept saying, but the former football star gave a reaction to it that made us swoon even more.

"So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno," Tom wrote. So sweet!

Gisele and Tom tied the knot in 2009

Gisele captioned the post, "Think we have something in common. Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.)"

"This is so sweet and so beautiful," one fan wrote. "Omg your mini twins! Beautiful," another added.

We can count on Gisele for self-care inspiration and sweet family snaps too.

