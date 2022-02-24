Tom Brady has the best reaction to wife Gisele's intense new video The former NFL commented on the unexpected video

We're used to seeing Gisele Bundchen post sizzling bikini photos on Instagram but this week the model, 41, shared something a little different, giving followers an insight into her intense workout regime.

Gisele shared a video of herself practicing martial arts, throwing her opponent to the ground showing off some seriously impressive skills. Gisele's former NFL star hubby, Tom Brady, 44, was wowed by the post, commenting: "You never cease to amaze me" followed by three heart-eyes emojis.

About the intense workout, Gisele wrote: " I feel stronger, more confident and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women."

In the past Gisele has shared snapshots of her yoga routine, practicing everywhere from in the desert to in the mountains to on the beach. Despite being a serious change of pace, martial arts and yoga complement each other well as exercise regimes.

Yoga isn't Gisele's only mindful hobby. She also partakes in a spot of paddleboarding and has her own meditation platform, with sessions on everything from how to have hope in uncertain times to stress releasing mediation practices. The model credits meditation with helping her live a more conscious and joyful life.

